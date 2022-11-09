AEW star Anna Jay responds to a unique marriage proposal

Anna Jay is an AEW original and has quickly become one of the fan favorites in the company. As a result, one passionate fan asked the star to marry him, and Jay had an interesting response to his proposal.

Jay began training at the One Fall Power Factory in 2018 and wrestled her first match at a Glacier charity event a year later. She made her AEW Dynamite debut in April 2020 against former champion Hikaru Shida in a losing effort. Since then, she has been part of top factions like Dark Order and the Jericho Appreciation Society

One fan on Twitter mentioned that he was in love with Anna Jay and asked if the two could get married. The 24-year-old wrestler politely denied his proposal with a kind message. She wrote:

"No!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘," Anna Jay tweeted.

You can check out their exchange below:

Wrestling Twitter reacts to Anna Jay's response to the fan

The wrestling world was not thrilled about the fan's proposal and was happy that the AEW star politely declined his offer.

You can check out some of the notable reactions below:

I_loove Aew @Aedub4life @MatthewAlan6621 What tf???? R u ma* ?? Being fan is good but this is ridiculous question! Go & marry lex luger @MatthewAlan6621 What tf???? R u ma* ?? Being fan is good but this is ridiculous question! Go & marry lex luger

Zathen zelenak @Zathen3 @annajay___ Hey at least he tried to take his shot but fail @annajay___ Hey at least he tried to take his shot but fail

Many were upset with the fan and reminded him that Jay has a boyfriend, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

Ryan A:The Big Anna Jay Kris Stat & Tay Melo Fan🎃 @RyanAvedisian1 @annajay___ Really a dumb move on this guy to interfere in your personal life and ask this question when we all know you're dating Jungleboy Jack Perry. Me and other people I know who have brains are smart enough to not ask the question & not interfere in someone's personal life. Ridiculous. @annajay___ Really a dumb move on this guy to interfere in your personal life and ask this question when we all know you're dating Jungleboy Jack Perry. Me and other people I know who have brains are smart enough to not ask the question & not interfere in someone's personal life. Ridiculous.

#BuffaloStrong @Fsociety511 @annajay___ Um she's with jungle boy so that's a hell no. @annajay___ Um she's with jungle boy so that's a hell no.

After the fan failed at his shot, others tried their luck too. However, there has been no response from Jay yet.

People also shared their admiration for Jay and mentioned that she is one of the most beautiful female wrestlers in the business.

Vincent Reid @reidjoey11

you got rejected by one of the most beautiful women in wrestling.

That's something right @annajay___ Hey at lest the positives Matthewyou got rejected by one of the most beautiful women in wrestling.That's something right @annajay___ Hey at lest the positives Matthew you got rejected by one of the most beautiful women in wrestling. That's something right 😆

FEẄ 🐉 @FEW_NETWORK

After you, is the wife of @annajay___ I'm serious, you are the 1st , the top beautifull woman wrestler in the world todayAfter you, is the wife of @DarbyAllin @annajay___ I'm serious, you are the 1st , the top beautifull woman wrestler in the world todayAfter you, is the wife of @DarbyAllin

Some requested that the Jericho Appreciation Society member not marry a fan.

As mentioned earlier, Jay is in a relationship with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. The couple has been together since 2021.

What do you think about the fan's proposal to Jay? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

