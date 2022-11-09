Create

AEW star Anna Jay responds to a unique marriage proposal

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 09, 2022 05:16 PM IST
Anna Jay
Member of the Jericho Appreciation Society Anna Jay

Anna Jay is an AEW original and has quickly become one of the fan favorites in the company. As a result, one passionate fan asked the star to marry him, and Jay had an interesting response to his proposal.

Jay began training at the One Fall Power Factory in 2018 and wrestled her first match at a Glacier charity event a year later. She made her AEW Dynamite debut in April 2020 against former champion Hikaru Shida in a losing effort. Since then, she has been part of top factions like Dark Order and the Jericho Appreciation Society

One fan on Twitter mentioned that he was in love with Anna Jay and asked if the two could get married. The 24-year-old wrestler politely denied his proposal with a kind message. She wrote:

"No!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘," Anna Jay tweeted.

You can check out their exchange below:

No!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 twitter.com/matthewalan662…

Wrestling Twitter reacts to Anna Jay's response to the fan

The wrestling world was not thrilled about the fan's proposal and was happy that the AEW star politely declined his offer.

You can check out some of the notable reactions below:

@MatthewAlan6621 What tf???? R u ma* ?? Being fan is good but this is ridiculous question! Go & marry lex luger
@MatthewAlan6621 @annajay___ Attempt failed
@annajay___ He's been https://t.co/QynphmDMqu
@annajay___ This man said https://t.co/CUIksnpMve
@annajay___ Hey at least he tried to take his shot but fail

Many were upset with the fan and reminded him that Jay has a boyfriend, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

@MatthewAlan6621 @annajay___ She has a boyfriend you creep 😡
@annajay___ Really a dumb move on this guy to interfere in your personal life and ask this question when we all know you're dating Jungleboy Jack Perry. Me and other people I know who have brains are smart enough to not ask the question & not interfere in someone's personal life. Ridiculous.
@annajay___ Um she's with jungle boy so that's a hell no.
@annajay___ https://t.co/zyRmtPDjol
@annajay___ @boy_myth_legend is pretty handy with a chair lol
@MatthewAlan6621 @annajay___ Anna said no. She's dating Jungleboy Jack Perry. You shouldn't be interfering in a celebrity or public figures personal life especially when they're dating somebody & asking this question when they're dating someone is bad. Personal space and boundaries man.

After the fan failed at his shot, others tried their luck too. However, there has been no response from Jay yet.

@annajay___ Let's get married Ana jay

People also shared their admiration for Jay and mentioned that she is one of the most beautiful female wrestlers in the business.

@annajay___ Hey at lest the positives Matthew you got rejected by one of the most beautiful women in wrestling. That's something right 😆
@annajay___ I'm serious, you are the 1st , the top beautifull woman wrestler in the world todayAfter you, is the wife of @DarbyAllin

Some requested that the Jericho Appreciation Society member not marry a fan.

@annajay___ Anna Jay don't marry fans
@annajay___ https://t.co/HFVDlaOrhb

As mentioned earlier, Jay is in a relationship with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. The couple has been together since 2021.

What do you think about the fan's proposal to Jay? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...