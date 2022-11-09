AEW star Anna Jay responds to a unique marriage proposal

Anna Jay is an AEW original and has quickly become one of the fan favorites in the company. As a result, one passionate fan asked the star to marry him, and Jay had an interesting response to his proposal.
Jay began training at the One Fall Power Factory in 2018 and wrestled her first match at a Glacier charity event a year later. She made her AEW Dynamite debut in April 2020 against former champion Hikaru Shida in a losing effort. Since then, she has been part of top factions like Dark Order and the Jericho Appreciation Society
One fan on Twitter mentioned that he was in love with Anna Jay and asked if the two could get married. The 24-year-old wrestler politely denied his proposal with a kind message. She wrote:
"No!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘," Anna Jay tweeted.
You can check out their exchange below:
Wrestling Twitter reacts to Anna Jay's response to the fan
The wrestling world was not thrilled about the fan's proposal and was happy that the AEW star politely declined his offer.
You can check out some of the notable reactions below:
Many were upset with the fan and reminded him that Jay has a boyfriend, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy Jack Perry.
After the fan failed at his shot, others tried their luck too. However, there has been no response from Jay yet.
People also shared their admiration for Jay and mentioned that she is one of the most beautiful female wrestlers in the business.
Some requested that the Jericho Appreciation Society member not marry a fan.
As mentioned earlier, Jay is in a relationship with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. The couple has been together since 2021.
