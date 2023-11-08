AEW star announces the return of major promotion

A major professional wrestling promotion is set for a return after three years of hiatus. AEW star Ethan Page recently announced the return of this Ontario-based wrestling promotion. The returning promotion in question is Alpha-1 Wrestling (A1).

The Canadian independent pro-wrestling company was founded by Ethan Page in 2010. Some of the most well-known professional wrestlers in the world, like WWE star Cody Rhodes, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Brodie Lee, Ruby Soho, etc, have performed for the promotion and held championships.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Alpha-1 Wrestling to go out of business in 2020, and the promotion went defunct. The promotion is now set to resume operations, per Page's announcement, and will hold the Watch the Throne event on February 4, 2024, in Hamilton, Ontario.

The All Ego announced the A1 debut of AEW Stars Daniel Garcia and Ortiz during the wrestling show and a three-way Alpha Male Title match. Here's the complete announcement:

Expand Tweet

Daniel Garcia receives warning from MJF ahead of AEW World Championship match on Dynamite

Before Daniel Garcia heads for the Alpha-1 Wrestling event in February 2024, he is gearing up for a title shot against the World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) at the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

The match was made official following Red Death's scathing promo on the recent episode of Rampage, during which he called out The Salt of the Earth and expressed the desire to hold gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After the match was announced, MJF sent a warning to the 25-year-old AEW star on social media and said it was time to take another name off the list.

"Everyone wants a spot on the throne. Everyone’s gunning for the King. Time to take another name off the list," wrote MJF.

Expand Tweet

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently broke Kenny Omega's record to become the longest-reigning world champion in the company's history and is currently embroiled in a feud with Jay White-led Bullet Club Gold. Wrestling fans have recently come to appreciate the Devil's run as the top champion in the company.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here