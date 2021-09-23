"I almost fell over" - AEW star reveals his first reaction to seeing Sting backstage

In a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, AEW superstar Anthony Bowens recalls being star-struck watching Sting backstage on his debut. He also spoke about how he became a fan of professional wrestling.

He confessed that the Sting-Hogan at Starrcade 1997 was one of the most memorable matches that he watched when he was a kid.

"I was a big fan and my first memory was of the vignettes for the Sting-Hogan starrcade 97 match. I was just absolutely going insane as a kid trying to figure out how to watch that. It was equally cool when I was standing backstage and happened to turn around and see Sting walk around when he debuted and I almost fell over." said Anthony Bowens.

Anthony Bowens, along with his tag team partner Max Caster, signed with AEW back in 2020. The duo, known as The Acclaimed, is one of the most popular tag teams of the promotion.

Recently, Bowens wrestled in singles matches when his partner Caster was taken off the show because of a controversial rap on AEW Dark. However, Caster returned this September, and the duo was reunited.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official 12,000 people last night, in my hometown, at a sold out Prudential Center screaming “The Acclaimed have arrived”along with me is something I’ll never ever forget #AEWDynamite 12,000 people last night, in my hometown, at a sold out Prudential Center screaming “The Acclaimed have arrived”along with me is something I’ll never ever forget #AEWDynamite https://t.co/SM56TiwzZ6

The legacy of the Sting VS Hogan Starrcade match in 1997

Like Anthony Bowens, many wrestling fans have watched the Sting vs. Hogan match in awe. The controversial match ended with Sting winning the WCW title. However, the bout is still considered one of the most memorable moments in pro wrestling history.

Also Read

Bowens getting starstruck when he saw Sting for the first time, proves how much he idolized him. Sting, who is an absolute legend, is loved by fans worldwide.

The Stinger made headlines at AEW Grand Slam recently when he gave out a stellar performance in a tag team match alongside his partner Darby Allin.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Angana Roy