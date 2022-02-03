"Sorry" - AEW star sends a message to Renee Paquette; former WWE broadcaster responds 

Danhausen recently apologized to Renee Paquette after interfering in her husband, Jon Moxley's match on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Moxley, who competed against Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday night's show, won with relative ease. However, Danhausen's unexpected interference did turn the tide in favor of the Best Friends member momentarily.

Just like during his debut at Beach Break, where he simply stared at Adam Cole, the fan-favorite star did the same this week, allowing Wheeler Yuta to deliver a splash to a distracted Moxley.

Once the show went off the air, Danhausen took to Twitter to apologize to Renee Paquette for his actions.

"Sorry @ReneePaquette" tweeted Danhausen.

The former WWE broadcaster quickly took note of the message and responded by tweeting that she assumed she and Danhausen were friends.

Check out Renee Paquette's tweet below:

"I…..thought we were….friends….?"

For those unaware, a few months back, the AEW star appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, which introduced him to a larger fanbase.

Could Jon Moxley be on a collision course with Danhausen in AEW?

Considering how he diverted Moxley's attention during the match, it's safe to assume the former AEW Champion would be furious with Danhausen. The "very nice, very evil" star is yet to make his in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling, and a match with a performer of Moxley's caliber could help him find his footing.

Though it might be far-fetched to imagine Danhausen defeating Mox, he could still put forth a valiant effort. That said, there's a chance this interaction might not lead to anything concrete, just how Danhausen distracting Adam Cole at Beach Break didn't add up to anything.

Whatever the case, it'll be interesting to see Tony Khan and co. book the face-painted star in the future.

What did you make of Danhausen's interference on Dynamite? Do you see him wrestling Jon Moxley soon? Let us know in the comments below.

