AEW star appointed as Vice President of major promotion - Reports

An AEW star was just reportedly named as Vice President of a major wrestling promotion.

Rocky Romero has been part of NJPW for several years. He was part of a tag team with Trent Beretta for several years before forming another team with Sho and Yoh.

In recent months, Rocky Romero has been making appearances in AEW and he was also responsible for brokering a deal between both promotions to break down the forbidden door and allow them to share stars. It looks like his efforts have finally paid off.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rocky Romero has been promoted to Vice President of NJPW making him one of the few people in wrestling history to hold VP positions in two major companies. Romero also serves as VP in Tony Khan's promotion.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan on whether he will continue his role as booker in AEW

Ever since the inception of AEW in 2019, Tony Khan has worn many hats in the company. He has been responsible for booking and promoting that matches and he has also been involved in contract negotiations with the talent. This has garnered him a lot of criticism from people who think he should hand over booking duties.

During a recent media call, Tony Khan indicated that he might consider giving up his role as a booker at some point:

"I… would certainly at some point, you know, we’d have to see where we’re at. I think with all positions, you know, nobody lasts forever and eventually that’s something, you know, with any position in any of the organizations I’m in, that will be a reality. I think whether it’s the Jaguars or Fulham or AEW or True Media, you know, I won’t be here forever... And you know, I take it year to year, moment to moment and I’m really loving what we’re doing right now. I’m only 41 years old and I feel like the company is in a really strong place," said Tony Khan. [H/T - EWrestling News]

It will be interesting to see whether Tony is serious about giving up booking responsibilities to a creative team.