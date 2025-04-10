AEW star approaches 400+ days without a win on Dynamite

A top name on the AEW roster has been on a losing streak for quite some time now. She failed again in a high-stakes match this week and now approaches 400+ days without a victory on Dynamite.
The star, who is also a former Women's World Champion, is Thunder Rosa. During the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Rosa was scheduled to battle Kris Statlander in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament match.
Adding an exciting twist to it was the current AEW Women's World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, on commentary. The match was an exciting mix of agility and action, producing an excellent in-ring showdown. Statlander and Thunder Rosa produced a stellar showdown for the audience in Baltimore.
Moreover, Toni Storm herself was impressed, considering that one of them was potentially next in line to challenge her for the title. Following an exciting back-and-forth contest, ultimately, it was Statlander who planted Rosa to the mat and secured the pinfall.
She now advances in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament and she'll face the winner of Billie Starkz vs. Jamie Hayter next. On the other hand, Thunder Rosa failed to etch a win on AEW Dynamite again, with her last victory coming all the way back in April 2024.
It remains to be seen what is next for the former AEW Women's World Champion.