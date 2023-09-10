AEW star attacked

AEW star Darby Allin was blindsided by his current rival backstage, before his match in the Grandslam tournament on the latest episode of Collision.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Darby Allin was all set to sqaure off against Roderick Strong, in order to advance in the Grandslam tournament, for an opportunity at the AEW world title. However, when it seemed like Darby was close to another opportunity for the world title, his momentum was halted.

While Darby was making his way into the arena with a skateboard, he was blindsided and stopped in his tracks by the TNT champion, Luchasaurus, whom he wrestled at the All Out PPV last Sunday. Furthermore, Christian Cage also then showed up, to command his monster for a brutal attack.

Nevertheless, Darby managed to make his way to the ring, despite being hurt, to take on Roderick Strong in the Grandslam tournament. However, in spite of a hard fought performance, Allin was unable to advance in the tournament, and Strong becomes the first finalist in the tournament.

Meanwhile, it seems Darby is yet to have his rematch against Luchasaurus, for the TNT title, in his ongoing personal feud with Christian Cage.