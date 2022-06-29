"I think there's money on the table" - AEW star believes his team should face former WWE Superstars and The Young Bucks

Bobby Fish is confident that he, and his reDRagon partner Kyle O'Reilly should be having matches with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

The duo is currently allied with The Bucks and Adam Cole as the Undisputed Elite. Fish and O'Reilly have faced the Jacksons before at Revolution 2022 for the AEW Tag Team Titles in a three-way match against The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).

Meanwhile, the duo only met FTR during a battle royale to determine the number one contenders for the tag titles on the February 23 edition of Dynamite.

Fish recently participated in Captain's Corner's virtual signing and discussed various topics. He believes that reDRagon is yet to get real opportunities in the tag team division.

The NXT star added that a match between him and O'Reilly against FTR and The Bucks would be a banger.

"Kyle [O’Reilly] and I have really yet to get the opportunities we’re looking for when it comes to some tag stuff. I mean, I think there’s money on the table between us and FTR and also The Bucks obviously and quite a few others because there’s just so many good teams there," Fish said. [H/T PostWrestling]

Fish and O'Reilly's last tag team match was on the April 13 Dynamite when they unsuccessfully challenged The Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The Young Bucks are the current champions after beating the latter on Dynamite: Road Rager, and it would be interesting to see if reDRagon gets a title shot against them.

Bobby Fish recalled his match with Darby Allin at AEW Rampage: Road Rager

The former NXT star also talked about his recent singles match against Darby Allin from the June 17 edition of Rampage: Road Rager. Bobby Fish lost the bout after Allin converted his "Last Supper" submission into a pinning combination.

Out of all his All Elite bouts, Fish is most proud of the one against Allin, even though things went south for him and Kyle O'Reilly afterward.

"This last one with Darby and even though things went a little sh**ty towards the end and Sting got involved, I mean yeah, right now, I’m gonna say the match with Darby [is one of the matches I’m most proud of in AEW], Fish added. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Post-match, O'Reilly tried to strike the returning Sting with a chair, but the latter hit him with a baseball bat, while Darby wedged a chair on Fish's ankle and nailed the Coffin Drop on it. As a result, reDRagon suffered injuries, and it remains to be seen if they will continue their animosity with the babyfaces.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far