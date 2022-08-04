"Not a ripoff" - AEW star Billy Gunn lashes out at a fan for criticizing Dumpster Match on Dynamite

AEW recently received some backlash for a recent Dumpster Match, which didn't sit right with Billy Gunn. The legend has now responded to the criticism in style.

The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club were firmly aligned not too long ago. However, a shocking betrayal from Austin and Colten Gunn ended the unorthodox faction. During last night's Dynamite, the two teams finally got their hands on each other during the promotion's first-ever Dumpster Match.

After the contest, a Twitter user called out Tony Khan for seemingly using one of WWE's gimmick bouts on his promotion's programming. In response, Gunn set the record straight, highlighting that he was integral to the original Dumpster Match in 1998.

"It’s not a ripoff if it was my match. My kids “get it”genius," Billy Gunn tweeted.

Unfortunately for Billy Gunn, his sons came up short and were pushed off the stage while in the dumpster. Despite their defeat, The Gunn Club has had an impressive run in All Elite Wrestling over the past year.

Billy Gunn's longtime tag-team partner, Road Dogg, called the AEW stars his favorite duo

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were once a successful WWE tag team called the New Age Outlaws and also a part of D-Generation X. Fast Forward, Gunn's sons are now a force to be reckoned with in All Elite Wrestling's stacked tag team division.

In light of their recent match on Dynamite, Road Dogg took to Twitter to praise the young stars, calling them his favorite tag team.

"The A$$ BOYS are the Katz pajamas! My new favorite team, sorry@BollywoodBoyz@AEW@RealBillyGunn#GUNNCLUBBIZNITCH@youdidntknowpod#OUDK," Road Dogg tweeted.

With the endorsement of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg and their father's support, can The Gunn Club capture the promotion's tag team championship moving forward? Only time will tell.

