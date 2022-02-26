"I can retire now" - WWE legend says he has achieved everything in Tony Khan's AEW

AEW has one of the largest wrestling rosters in modern wrestling today. The majority of their performers are in their 30's and quite a number of them are over 40. Not every wrestler can be Sting, and it's reasonable to think that some will retire with AEW.

Billy Gunn is currently 58 years old and wrestling alongside his two adult sons as part of The Gunn Club. During an appearance on Highspots Wrestling Network’s ‘Virtual Gimmick Table’, Gunn opened up about being in All Elite Wrestling with them.

"Yeah, this goes up there with anything I’ve done. It out-trumps everything. I mean, when you get to start with them or they get to start with me or however that wording goes, and watch them get better and better every time they get in the ring and be around that and have some influence over that is amazing." Gunn said.

Gunn continued and mentioned that he would feel comfortable retiring at this stage of his career.

"That’s probably — like I can retire now and be — not that I wouldn’t have been before but now I’m — there’s nothing else I need to do in this business, because that is the ultimate. If you get to work with your kids in a profession that [you] love to do, then that’s it, it’s over, it’s done." (H/T: PostWrestling)

Billy Gunn believes the AEW roster is not getting over with fans

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Gunn reflected on why some AEW stars aren't getting over with fans.

“They’re not letting the people get emotionally invested in them and letting them absorb what they’re what their personalities are," Gunn said. "They think just because the people are making noise that they’re over. They’re just popping on the move stuff because they can’t do it. It’s just a reaction to something you’re doing, and it’s forgotten about the next time somebody walks out the tunnel." said Gunn. (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

