AEW star bites Jon Moxley in unexpected twist during Dynamite

A top AEW star used an unusual tactic to take on Jon Moxley during a high-stakes match. The AEW World Championship was on the line tonight when Powerhouse Hobbs faced The Purveyor of Violence on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

The reigning AEW World Champion has been dominating every challenger he has faced so far with the help of his crew, Death Riders. The faction has always helped its leader retain the championship. Jon Moxley last defended the title against Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Hangman Page at the Worlds End pay-per-view. Tonight, he faced a brutal opponent who didn't hold back to pull all the stops.

Powerhouse Hobbs earned the shot at the world championship after winning the Casino Gauntlet match last Wednesday. Since then, he confronted Jon Moxley and his group multiple times. On Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, both the stars went back and forth in the middle of the ring.

Trending

A few minutes into the bout, both stars showcased immense power and brawled throughout the ring. Further, Hobbs set Moxley on the top rope and bit his ear. Later, the entire ring canvas was filled with his blood. The end of the match saw the champion retain after The Death Riders' interference.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who will be the next contender for the True King's AEW World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback