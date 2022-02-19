"He ruined the cage match"- AEW star blames Vince McMahon for ruining popular wrestling gimmick

AEW's Jake 'The Snake' Roberts has been around the blocks for decades. The legend recently blamed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for ruining the cage match.

Jake Roberts was one of the biggest heels in professional wrestling during his prime. After getting past some struggles in his personal life, 'The Snake' joined AEW in a managerial capacity. He currently accompanies Lance Archer.

Speaking to another legend in Diamond Dallas Page on DDP Snake Pit, Jake explained exactly why he felt Vince McMahon ruined the cage match.

“Vince McMahon, for all the good he did in wrestling, he ruined the cage match. When he made the cage match, the finish, you had to escape the cage. That was the whole reason you had the cage. You had the cage to keep that chickens**t in the ring with you so you could get even with him and so you could keep other people out. And Vince ruined the whole d**n thing. He said, 'first one that escapes this cage is the winner.' Are you serious? That blows off all of the heat,” Roberts said.(h/t: WrestlingInc)

AEW had a classic Cage Match at All Out 2021

Cage matches are a rarity in AEW. At All Out 2021 in September, The Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks battled for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The Young Bucks were the champions at the time. However, their longtime rivals defeated them after one of the most enthralling cage matches in recent memory.

Many people touted it as one of the best cage matches they had ever seen. It also won the recently-revealed Wrestling Observer Newsletter Match of the Year award.

The first-ever cage match in All Elite Wrestling saw Cody Rhodes and Wardlow battle it out. The American Nightmare came out on top after a sensational moonsault off the top of the cage. The match was a part of the then-ongoing storyline between Cody Rhodes and MJF.

