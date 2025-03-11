AEW star blasts celebrity involvement at Revolution: "Leave the wrestling to the wrestlers"

An AEW star made a bold statement during yesterday's Revolution show. Celebrity involvement has become a regular occurrence in pro wrestling, and some individuals even enter the squared circle. QT Marshall was recently involved in a huge argument with Paul Walter Hauser, a renowned actor and occasional pro wrestler.

During the Zero Hour of Revolution, Marshall talked about how he disliked the celebrities getting involved in wrestling. He also said they should stick to promotion and discussion panels in pro wrestling. However, Paul disagreed and said the actors would welcome wrestlers if they ever entered the film industry. Ultimately, QT threw a drink at Hausen and then walked away.

Later, the AEW star took to X/Twitter and stated that he stood by what he said regarding celebrities getting into the squared circle.

"Sorry if I offended any celebrities but I stand by my opinion that they should leave the wrestling to the wrestlers," QT wrote.

QT Marshall on how Big Boom AJ was bought into AEW

Logan Paul is one of the top stars in WWE right now. Despite being a social media influencer and YouTuber, he has proven to be a huge draw for the company.

While speaking on My Mom's Basement, the 39-year-old star said Big Boom AJ was bought into the company to do the same for AEW.

"Obviously, WWE has done really well with the Logan Paul stuff. So we're like, 'Okay, who could we find [that] also has a relationship with wrestling already?' And AJ, we saw what he was doing," he said.

Last night on Revolution's Zero Hour, Big Boom AJ teamed up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe and defeated Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason. He is yet to be defeated in the squared circle.

