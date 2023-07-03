AEW star blasts Twitter owner Elon Musk and calls him the "dumbest most annoying person on earth" amid global outage

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX recently made changes for Twitter users for which he got called out by AEW star Danhausen.

Elon Musk, holding executive positions at Twitter, implemented temporary limits to address data scraping and system manipulation. Verified accounts could read 8,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts had access to 800 and 400 posts per day for existing and new accounts.

Musk later increased these limits to 10,000, 1,000, and 500 posts per day, respectively. However people expressed their frustration with the recent global outage on the platform and the imposed limits on the number of tweets that users can read.

AEW star Danhausen took jab at Musk, he referred to him as "Elron Munsk" and humorously called him the "dumbest" person on Earth.

"Elron Munsk dumbest most annoying person on earth," Danhausen wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Elron Munsk dumbest most annoying person on earth. Elron Munsk dumbest most annoying person on earth.

Danhausen even offered to give Musk $8 in exchange for 44 billion human dollars in another tweets.

AEW star Nyla Rose criticize Elon Musk's impact on Twitter

Danhausen wasn't alone in expressing his dissatisfaction with Elon Musk. Former Women's Champion Nyla Rose was frustrated with new update imposed on the user.

Rose tweeted her frustration, stating that Elon Musk seemed "destroying" the social media site. In response, Danhausen replied, suggesting that scientists should study Musk's brain to understand how someone who is technically considered a "genius" could be such an incompetent loser who fails at everything.

Check out her tweet below:

"This MF really that pressed for ppl to pay for something he ruined," Rose tweeted.

🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 @NylaRoseBeast This MF really that pressed for ppl to pay for something he ruined This MF really that pressed for ppl to pay for something he ruined

AEW star Danhausen has been off TV due to an injury since mid-March, while Rose's last appearance was on the June 24 episode of Collision. While it remains to be seen whether Elon Musk will respond global outage from people.

What are your thoughts on new update on Twitter? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes