AEW star boasts of rare accomplishment in Tony Khan's promotion following Dynamite

AEW star Colten Gunn recently took to Twitter to boast about a rare accomplishment in Tony Khan's promotion.

During this week's Dynamite, Colten took on his father, Billy Gunn, in a singles match. The WWE veteran's new allies, The Acclaimed, were at ringside to witness the bout. However, interference from Stokely Hathaway and Austin Gunn allowed the young star to secure the victory.

After his win, the 31-year-old took to the social media platform to share his rare feat. He bragged about defeating a WWE Hall of Famer in his second-ever singles bout. For those who are unaware, Billy was inducted into the prestigious class of wrestlers in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

Here is what he wrote:

"In my second singles match ever, i just beat a HOF’er."

Colten's victory over his father has undoubtedly boosted his momentum as a singles star in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if he will compete in more one-on-one matches moving forward.

Austin and Colten Gunn betrayed their father on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite

In an earlier episode of AEW Dynamite, Austin and Colten Gunn shockingly turned on their father after the latter appreciated the tandem's recent efforts.

Following the brothers' win over The Varsity Blonds on the August 17 episode of Dynamite, Billy applauded his sons for flawlessly executing his teachings. However, the duo had other ideas as they launched an attack on the veteran after an appearance from Stokely Hathaway.

AEW duo The Acclaimed came out to save Billy from humiliation as his sons fled. The segment ended with the WWE Hall of Famer hinting at a new alliance with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. It remains to be seen how the family feud will unfold in the coming weeks.

