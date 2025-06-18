AEW star Bobby Lashley's former 'wife': "He's a cheating a**"

AEW star Bobby Lashley was once revealed as the former husband of former WWE Superstar Elektra Lopez. La Madrina has now commented on her storyline relationship with The All Mighty in a recent appearance on MuscleManMalcolm's YouTube channel.

Ad

The Dominator's second run in the Stamford-based promotion was quite a successful one, as he managed to become the WWE Champion twice during this time. However, Lashley struggled to find his footing in WWE in 2018-19, as the creative team could not come up with any solid storylines for him.

In October 2019, Bobby Lashley entered a controversial love triangle with Lana and Rusev. The storyline saw The Ravishing Russian dump The Bulgarian Brute to align herself with The Dominator. The couple continued to be heavily featured on WWE RAW for the next few months. The current AEW star was scheduled to tie the knot with Lana on the December 30, 2019, edition of RAW.

Ad

Trending

However, things did not go as planned for the couple, as numerous individuals interrupted their wedding vows. One of the personalities who ruined the party for Lana and Rusev was former WWE star Elektra Lopez (AKA Karissa Rivera), who revealed herself as The All Mighty's first wife during this segment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former member of Legado Del Fantasma stormed toward the ring, intending to prevent the duo from getting married. Lopez perched on the ring apron and revealed that she met Lashley while he was in the military, and they fell in love after that.

Before the former WWE star could reveal further details about her relationship with The All Mighty, she was attacked by Lana. Bobby Lashley seemed distressed throughout this segment, as he could not figure out how to react.

Ad

However, Lashley and Lopez's relationship was strictly a kayfabe storyline, and the 33-year-old female star recently commented on the same.

Appearing on the MuscleManMalcolm YouTube channel, Lopez, jokingly, had the following to say when she was asked about being married to Bobby Lashley in kayfabe.

"It was very short-lived, okay. He’s a cheating a**,” she said. [From 0:20 onwards]

Ad

Elektra Lopez clearly did not seem to be a fan of The Hurt Syndicate leader for trying to marry Lana. Although La Madrina could not get the job done, Liv Morgan and Rusev successfully crashed the Lana-Lashley wedding ceremony.

Bobby Lashley's AEW run has been a hit so far

Bobby Lashley has been in AEW for the past several months. The former WWE United States Champion did not feel appreciated in the Triple H-led creative regime, prompting him to debut in AEW in October 2024.

Ad

The monstrous superstar quickly joined forces with MVP and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Syndicate. The All Mighty went on to have an intense feud with Swerve Strickland. He eventually managed to defeat The Realest.

Ad

In January 2025, Lashley and Benjamin defeated Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. Since then, the duo has successfully defended the title on numerous occasions.

The Hurt Syndicate recently added MJF to its ranks after Lashley agreed to let The Salt of The Earth in the group. Fans have been loving the dynamic between Lashley and MJF, and it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for one of the most dangerous factions in AEW.

Ad

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More