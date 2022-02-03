AEW star slams Paige VanZant following Dynamite appearance

Brandi Rhodes appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite in front of a not-so-welcoming Chicago crowd. She took to Twitter to respond to the fan backlash and had some harsh words to say about the entire ordeal, especially towards MMA fighter Paige VanZant.

As she was addressing the crowd in Chicago, Brandi was interrupted by Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page). Lambert made some personal remarks about her, prompting her to call out Dan and his problem with her.

Later in the segment, Paige VanZant attacked Brandi, which led to the women's locker room rushing in to separate the two. All of this happened with the backdrop of the Chicago crowd telling the latter to shut up.

Following the show, Brandi responded on Twitter by calling the Chicago crowd "trash" and claiming the reason they cheered for VanZant and Dan Lambert as they are just like them.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes You guys would cheer for @paigevanzant and her big headed Daddy Dan. They fit right in with the Chicago trash 🗑 #AEWDynamite You guys would cheer for @paigevanzant and her big headed Daddy Dan. They fit right in with the Chicago trash 🗑 #AEWDynamite

Brandi Rhodes is on course to have a feud with Paige VanZant in AEW

It has been a while since we saw Brandi Rhodes have a proper rivalry on AEW Dynamite. She has had matches and beaten opponents on Dark and Elevation. Her last Dynamite in-ring appearnce ended in a defeat to Anna Jay.

After this week, the company seems to be headed towards a Brandi Rhodes vs. Page VanZant match. It will surely be an interesting program given that we haven't seen much of the MMA fighter inside the squared circle.

What type of match would you like to see between Brandi and VanZant? Who would you like to see win in this feud? Let us know in the comments below.

