AEW star breaks character and heaps massive praise on AJ Styles after WWE SmackDown 

AJ Styles consistently justifies his 'Phenomenal' nickname while performing inside the squared circle. An AEW star has sent a message to Styles on Twitter after the latter's latest match on WWE SmackDown. The name in question is Mike Santana.

Styles has adopted a darker persona since returning to SmackDown last month. He was sidelined from in-ring action because of a kayfabe injury he suffered at the hands of The Bloodline in October 2023. On the latest episode of the blue show, The Phenomenal One competed in a triple threat match to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

AEW star Mike Santana took to Twitter to react to a tweet mentioning Styles' mesmerizing capability of connecting Springboard 450s at the age of 46.

"Cuz he’ll forever be NASTY. 🙌🏽👑" he posted.

You can view Santana's tweet below:

Santana's latest match in AEW took place on the October 25, 2023, edition of Rampage. During the show, he defeated his former tag team partner, Ortiz, in a no disqualification bout.

AJ Styles is heading to Royal Rumble 2024 for a massive showdown

As Mike Santana rightly pointed out, AJ Styles still has a lot left in the tank. With a recent change in attitude following his return, the former WWE Champion seems more dangerous than ever.

Styles locked horns with Randy Orton and LA Knight on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown. They battled in the main event to secure an Undisputed WWE Universal Title opportunity at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The match's closing moments saw Roman Reigns interfere and lay out all three competitors. This prompted SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis to schedule a Fatal-Four Way match for the gold on January 27.

