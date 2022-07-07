Popular AEW star breaks silence after Billy Gunn's sudden betrayal on Dynamite

Anthony Bowens finally reacted on social media to what transpired earlier in AEW Dynamite when Billy Gunn turned on him and his partner, Max Caster.

Earlier on the show, The Acclaimed paired with Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) in an impromptu match against Fuego del Sol & Ruffin' It. Caster nailed the Mic Drop, but Austin stole the pin, prompting the teams to have another heated argument.

Suddenly, Austin & Colten attacked The Acclaimed. Their father had to intervene to calm things down. However, it was a ploy. Billy then proceeded to decimate Caster & Bowens.

Taking to Twitter, Bowens had questions about why Billy Gunn betrayed them. The AEW star tweeted a Latin phrase, which translates to, "And, you?"

"Et tu, Daddy A**?" Bowens tweeted.

With The Acclaimed and Gunn Club separated, it seems that a rivalry between them has officially kickstarted. It'll be interesting to see how the rapping duo responds after falling victim to the Gunn family's trap.

Fans sent their sympathies to AEW star Anthony Bowens following Billy Gunn's double-crossing

After the tweet, Anthony Bowens received much fan support following the break-up of The Acclaimed and Gunn Club on Dynamite.

One fan was so mad she couldn't decide whether to punch a wall or cry:

Tuesday❤️ @Tuesday02983692 @Bowens_Official That made me so mad I’m either gonna go cry or punch a hole in my wall @Bowens_Official That made me so mad I’m either gonna go cry or punch a hole in my wall😭😭

Meanwhile, another user was sympathetic towards Bowens and reiterated they still love his team with Max Caster:

Jeff Pridemore @j_pridemore



Everybody still loves The Acclaimed @Bowens_Official Our hearts break with you.Everybody still loves The Acclaimed @Bowens_Official Our hearts break with you. Everybody still loves The Acclaimed

In addition, one user said seeing The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club split up was the worst moment of his life:

Then, one fan only had heartache, saying she wasn't even ready for the split:

Bonskis @bonskis @Bowens_Official no one prepared me for this heartache no one prepared me for this heartache @Bowens_Official 😭💔😭💔😭 no one prepared me for this heartache

Lastly, this user made observations, saying the two pairs were separated quickly despite doing well and getting over with fans:

Pete @AyeYoPete @Bowens_Official This was cut waaaaay tooooo soon. had something special here and that was over af from the get go. both teams will do well but it was something great together. @Bowens_Official This was cut waaaaay tooooo soon. had something special here and that was over af from the get go. both teams will do well but it was something great together.

Bowens' return from injury ended on a sour note as their association with the Gunns ended abruptly. Judging by the reactions, he and Caster are over with fans after gaining popularity through their raps over the past few months.

