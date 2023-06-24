AEW star breaks silence after departure from the company

One of the most beloved members of the AEW roster has recently parted ways with the company and has since broken their silence following their departure.

The star in question is Fuego Del Sol, who made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020. He was one of the many independent stars who used to wrestle on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation to create a cult following during one of the most uncertain times in wrestling history.

Fuego was offered a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling in August 2021, but it seems like that contract has expired as the masked man announced on Twitter on June 22nd, 2023, that he is leaving the company.

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol



Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.



Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! Thank you AEW.Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Thank you AEW.Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VrQEBTARcb

In what has been his first full tweet since announcing his departure, Fuego Del Sol thanked everyone for their love, support, and heartfelt messages.

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming in the best way.



I return to the ring tonight and the World On Fire Tour officially begins! The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming in the best way. I return to the ring tonight and the World On Fire Tour officially begins!

"The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming in the best way. I return to the ring tonight and the World On Fire Tour officially begins!"

Del Sol made his return to the independent circuit last night against AEW and ROH star Matt Sydal at the VIP Wrestling event in Arlington, Texas.

A number of AEW stars have sent messages to Fuego Del Sol

As previously stated, Fuego Del Sol was one of the most beloved members of the AEW roster, so not only have fans from all over the world shared their favorite memories of the masked man, but his former colleagues have as well.

One of Fuego's best friends in AEW was Sammy Guevara, who posted a photo of one of the finest moments of his career: his first TNT Championship win, where Del Sol was one of the first to congratulate him.

Emi Sakura also credited Fuego for helping her achieve the perfect moonsault, calling him a role model. Other stars who have sent their love to Fuego are Serpentico, Brian Pillman Jr., and Shawn Dean.

Will you miss Fuego Del Sol? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes