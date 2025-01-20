AEW star breaks silence after huge break up

AEW Collision this week saw the break up of a popular tag team and one of its members has now broken his silence. The fans will no doubt want to hear his thoughts.

The Acclaimed was one of the most over tag teams in the company and they had a successful run along with Billy Gunn for a long time. However, over the last couple of months, cracks seemed to appear and it all came to a showdown on Collision this week.

This past Saturday, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were at loggerheads and officially split as a tag team. Billy Gunn, who had come out to see what was happening, was in disbelief.

Trending

Bowens has taken to X/Twitter to break his silence now. Without writing anything, he simply posted an animation of handcuffs being removed, hinting at his shackles being taken off after the break up of the team.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops and the kind of plans Tony Khan has for the two stars given that they are now no longer a tag team.

Max Caster blamed AEW star Billy Gunn for breaking up The Acclaimed

After breaking up The Acclaimed on AEW Collision, Max Caster, who is usually a loudmouth, went off on Billy Gunn and blamed him for the team split.

In a backstage promo, Caster said:

"Yeah, The Acclaimed is done. I'm just trying to grow as a person, and Anthony Bowens and Bill Gunn, they're not ready to grow, but everybody's at different stages of their lives, and you gotta understand that, but I knew that going into this speech today. Anthony Bowens is my best friend for life, and I know he's hard-headed, but ever since he started listening to Billy Gunn, he's been a real stubborn guy, and I have been, too. Billy is a bad influence, has been since the 90s, but you know... I just told it like it was, and as the captain and the leader of The Acclaimed, sometimes the captain's gotta go down with the ship, and I was going down with the ship."

This was shocking to say the least, given how Billy Gunn has been with the team from the start in AEW. He will have something to say about this for sure in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback