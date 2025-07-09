AEW star breaks silence after being pulled from major show: "This ain't the end"

This weekend is set to be a major one for AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion will go head-to-head with WWE, as both All In and Saturday Night's Main Event will air on July 12. Meanwhile, ROH Women's World Television Champion Red Velvet recently broke silence after she was declared unfit to compete at the Supercard of Honor show.

Ad

As part of the All In weekend, All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, is set to host its Supercard of Honor show. The ROH Women's World Television Champion Red Velvet was set to compete at the event but was pulled from the show due to injury.

The AEW star took to Instagram to address her fans and give them an update about her injury.

"It breaks my heart to say I won't be cleared to compete at Supercard of Honor due to injury... but this ain't the end; - it's just the reset.; To the new interim ROH Women's TV Champion-whoever you are- hold it down. Make it mean something. Because when I come back... I'm coming for EVERYTHING.; This title has my name stitched in gold and my spirit stamped in legacy. I may be healing, but trust me... I'm still stirring. And best believe I'll still be around All In Weekend - energy ON, presence FELT," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad

A new interim ROH Women's World Television Champion will be crowned soon. Fans all around the world are wishing Red Velvet a speedy recovery.

Tony Khan made the announcement during the AEW All In media call

The news of Red Velvet's injury came as a surprise to many fans. People didn't expect her to relinquish the ROH Women's World Television Championship. However, the situation compelled AEW and ROH to take this action, leaving them with no other choice.

Ad

Along with AEW, Tony Khan also runs Ring of Honor. During the All In Texas media call, Khan made the announcement of Red Velvet relinquishing her title. She won the championship in July 2024 by defeating Billie Starkz. He clarified that Velvet has sustained an injury and will be relinquishing her title. He also stated that a new interim champion will be crowned soon.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who the new interim ROH Women's World Television Champion will be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!