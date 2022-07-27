"I get sh*t on for doing it?" - AEW star Brian Cage fires back against criticism, compares himself to former WWE star

Former IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage recently expressed his frustration regarding criticism for his style in AEW.

The AEW and ROH star has been absent from mainstream programming for a while now. He was seen alongside WWE legend Tully Blanchard in the weeks leading up to Death before Dishonor but did not take part in any in-ring action.

While Cage has a sturdy physique, he has been known to pull off high-flying moves occasionally. However, this has garnered more criticism than praise for the 38-year-old star.

Speaking about the issue at K&S WrestleFest, Brian Cage expressed his perspective on the apparent unfairness of the criticism. He also stated that the former WWE star and current AEW Tag Team Champion, Keith Lee, gets praised for the same style.

"Everyone — and I love Keith Lee. This is not a dig on Keith Lee but whenever like — praising Keith Lee for diving and moonsaulting and stuff, I’m like, you guys realize he’s technically bigger than me? He’s not built like me, but he’s bigger than me but he gets praised for it but I get s**t on for doing it? I’m like, how does that make any sense? Cage said," [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo Now that Gresham is gone push Brian Cage as the leader of the faction



Build him up to be Claudio’s next rival Now that Gresham is gone push Brian Cage as the leader of the factionBuild him up to be Claudio’s next rival https://t.co/8TjuNIQA4l

Brian Cage recently revealed a compliment he received from AEW President Tony Khan

The former IMPACT World Champion also explained that there was a good reason why he was not being jobbed out to stars like Wardlow.

Speaking at the K & S WrestleFest, Brian Cage reiterated a conversation he had with Tony Khan.

"He [Tony Khan] obviously heard or people thought that I was going to [be on TV again] and he goes, ‘Yeah, people brought that up to me’ and he’s like, ‘No way, I wouldn’t job you out to Wardlow like that. You’re too big of a star to do that too.’ So, I mean he paid me a compliment in that regard." [H/T Post Wrestling]

According to the star, this means that Tony Khan is being careful with how he utilizes Brian Cage. As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see when Cage reappears on mainstream programming of AEW.

Do you think Brian Cage should return to the promotion's programming soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far