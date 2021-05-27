AEW star Brian Cage to make acting debut with horror movie "Jasper" 

It seems as if Hollywood is mighty impressed with AEW star Brian Cage's monstrous physique and intimidating presence. The Team Taz member will make his on-screen debut with the upcoming horror movie, "Jasper."

Cage will play the role of a character called "Hammer." The film revolves around a group of friends being chased by a serial killer.

The tagline of the movie reads as follows:

“The Hunt for the World’s Most Vicious Serial Killer has just begun.”

The film has wrapped up principal photography in Egg Harbor, NJ, and Mays Landing, NJ.

The movie also stars reputable names like Erin O'Brien, Kane Hodder, Bill Moseley, Michael Berryman, and Bill Oberst Jr. Written and directed by Keith Vaile, the movie is scheduled for release on February 25th, 2022.

Fans will be waiting patiently to see if Cage can make a big splash in Hollywood by following in the footsteps of WWE stars like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista.

Brian Cage will also be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Brian Cage will square off against Hangman Page. The match is a result of growing animosity between Page and Team Taz in recent weeks.

Cage handed Page a loss on the 28th April edition of Dynamite which effectively ended the latter's chance at getting a much-deserved shot at the AEW Championship.

An EPIC encounter will take place this Sunday at #AEWDON.



After weeks of attacks from #TeamTaz, @theAdamPage finally go one on one with the #FTW champ, @MrGMSI_BCage.









Hangman Page will enter the May 30th show as the favorite to win. Despite losing momentum in recent weeks, it still seems like AEW's long-term plan is to have Page dethrone Kenny Omega and win the top prize in the promotion.

Are you excited to see Brian Cage making inroads into Hollywood? Do you think he can pull off another dominating performance and defeat Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Sound off in the comments section.