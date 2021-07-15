AEW star Brian Cage sends a heated message after ending his association with Team Tazz 

AEW star Brian Cage recently took to Twitter to send a message after he lost his FTW Championship to Ricky Starks at Fyter Fest Night One.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the Team Taz stablemates faced off in a bout that culminated in Cage's time in the group ending on a sour note. In the closing moments, timely assistance from Powerhouse Hobbs allowed Starks to win the FTW Championship. Team Taz then celebrated Starks' win, leaving Cage battered in the middle of the ring.

After the bout, a Twitter user predicted that a new Brian Cage would be unleashed after Team Taz's betrayal on AEW Dynamite. The former champion replied by stating that the real Brian Cage will soon make his AEW debut.

"Very well said," wrote Cage. "They 'REAL' brian cage about to debut at @AEW.

Following this tweet, Cage sent another message and explicitly expressed his disdain for Team Taz. The AEW star claimed he never wanted to join the stable and warned that "things just got real" between him and the group.

"I never asked or wanted to be in team taz or have that damn title," wrote Cage. "Things just got real, and I'm ready to f--k sh*t up!"

What's next for Brian Cage in AEW after his loss to Ricky Starks?

Brian Cage in AEW

With his babyface turn seemingly complete, Brian Cage could now embark upon a feud with Team Taz in AEW. While that rivalry could certainly keep fans invested over the coming few weeks, the money feud for Cage will be a battle of powerhouses against TNT Champion Miro.

Both Miro and Cage are two of the best heavyweights in the business, and they are capable of stealing the show on any given day. It shouldn't come as a surprise if AEW books a match between Cage and Miro as one of the marquee attractions at All Out 2021 on September 5.

Do you think Brian Cage's separation from AEW was the right creative decision? Do you think Cage should be next in line for a shot at the TNT Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

