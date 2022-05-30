Britt Baker beats former WWE Superstar to win the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament

At AEW Double or Nothing, Britt Baker and Ruby Soho clashed in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament finals. Despite the latter's best efforts, The Doctor reigned supreme in the stellar bout.

On her way to the finals, Baker defeated Danielle Kamela, Maki Itoh, and Toni Storm. Meanwhile, the former WWE Superstar beat Robyn Renegade, Riho and Kris Statlander.

The former AEW Women's World Champion entered the ring to the tune of artist Rich Ward, and Soho's theme was performed live by Rancid.

The two started the match off with a collar and elbow tie-up. Baker targeted Soho's ribs early in the match by driving her into a turnbuckle. She locked in Bow and Arrow, targeting Ruby's torso as the latter tried to get out of it through strikes.

Eventually, Soho found her way back into the match by countering Baker's Lockjaw attempt and hitting her with No Future. She locked in the Sharpshooter, but Britt avoided tapping out by biting her own hand and then got to the ropes.

In the end, Britt Baker reversed the Electric Chair into a roll-up to get the pinfall victory. After the match, she showed respect to the former WWE Superstar as she and Soho shook hands.

As mentioned earlier, Baker is the inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. It remains to be seen if she'll get any special perks in the AEW Women's Title scene due to the victory.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Angana Roy