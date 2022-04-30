"Good for him for not being threatened into silence" - Top AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Johnny Depp

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently sent a heartfelt message to Johnny Depp amidst the Hollywood Superstar's ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

It's no secret that Depp and Heard's legal battle has had their legion of fans invested and hooked to the court proceedings. The chatter surrounding the case has dominated social media over the last week, with many Twitter users coming forward to express their unfiltered opinions openly. One among them is Britt Baker.

The Doctor tweeted that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is her all-time favorite, and Depp is her favorite actor. The AEW star is a "little too invested" in the ongoing trial, and she's happy that Johnny Depp hasn't been threatened into being silent.

"Pirates is my all time favorite movie and Johnny Depp is my favorite actor. I’m probably a little too invested in this trial, but good for him for not being threatened into silence," tweeted Britt Baker.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker Pirates is my all time favorite movie and Johnny Depp is my favorite actor. I’m probably a little too invested in this trial, but good for him for not being threatened into silence. 🖤 Pirates is my all time favorite movie and Johnny Depp is my favorite actor. I’m probably a little too invested in this trial, but good for him for not being threatened into silence. 🖤

Fellow AEW star Brian Pillman Jr responded to her tweet, expressing his support for Depp. Check out his tweet below.

"We stan Johnny!!!"

Britt Baker recently returned to AEW after a short break

Following a month-long hiatus, Baker returned to All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite's April 16th edition, defeating Danielle Kamella to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Since then, Britt Baker has had many backstage confrontations with fellow participant Toni Storm.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Confirmed: Next Week On #AEWRAMPAGE Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter faces Off Against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho Confirmed: Next Week On #AEWRAMPAGE Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter faces Off Against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/oc4IBAX4bF

The two would come face-to-face on the following week's edition of Rampage, where Baker would team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Storm and Ruby Soho.

Apart from that, fans can also expect to see The Doctor and the former SmackDown Superstar have a singles match sometime down the line, possibly as part of the Owen Hart Tournament.

What do you make of Britt Baker's tweet about Johnny Depp? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava