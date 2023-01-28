AEW star Britt Baker tells released WWE star to "pick a side" during Rampage

Britt Baker appeared during an interview segment with Renee Paquette during AEW Rampage to deliver an ultimatum to Ruby Soho.

Baker was originally scheduled to face Soho and Toni Storm in a three-way during this week's AEW Dynamite. However, due to an unspecified injury Baker got pulled from the bout. She would still appear with her appearance allowing Soho to take advantage of Storm for the win.

Toni Storm and Saraya have been at odds with Britt and Jamie Hayter for the past few months. Recently, their rivalry has taken a turn as the ex-WWE stars have taken issue with "homegrown" women, adding Willow Nightingale to their list or rivals. This has called into question the loyalty of Soho, who has good reason to stand with either party.

The former WWE star appeared during tonight's AEW Rampage for an interview segment with Renee Paquette. Baker interrupted the 'Runaway' and made it clear that she will need to pick a side and suggested that if she were smart then she would already know which side to pick.

"Why don't you grow a backbone and pick a side...

And if you're smart... you know what side to pick."



Ruby spent time with WWE at Ruby Riott where she most notably teamed with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan as The Riott Squad. She departed the promotion in 2021 and later joined Tony Khan's company at All Out that same year.

