Britt Baker wrestles returning AEW star on Dynamite

Britt Baker was in singles action on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. She faced the returning Maki Itoh in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

The Joshi Pro star was revealed as "The Joker" in her first AEW television appearance since February 2021. Itoh and Baker also share a history, as the former was the mystery partner of the latter at Revolution 2021 against Riho & Thunder Rosa. The Doctor and the DDT star came out victorious in that match.

This week, Baker started the bout off by hitting Itoh with a big forearm. Later in the match, she tried to secure The Lockjaw, but her opponent countered it with a pinfall attempt. Britt then threw her into the turnbuckle.

Itoh hyped herself up by smashing her own head into the turnbuckle and followed it up with a Tornado DDT on The Doctor. After kicking out of a pinfall attempt, she hit her opponent with a superkick and secured the win after making Itoh submit to The Lockjaw submission move.

Britt Baker will now face Toni Storm in the next round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

The AEW Women's Owen Hart Tournament almost has its Final Four

Three out of the final four participants who will compete in the semi-finals of the women's tournament have been determined. With her win over Maki Itoh on Dynamite, Britt Baker joins Toni Storm and Ruby Soho in the next round.

However, there is still one more spot to fill. On Rampage this week, Red Velvet will face Kris Statlander in the last quarterfinal of the women's tournament. The Alien got the opportunity as she replaced an injured Hikaru Shida in the match.

The semi-finals are already looking very exciting as Britt Baker will face Toni Storm on one side of the bracket and the other. It will be interesting to see who Ruby Soho's opponent turns out to be between Velvet and Statlander.

Edited by Angana Roy