×
Create
Notifications

Britt Baker wrestles returning AEW star on Dynamite

Britt Baker is a former AEW Women&#039;s World Champion.
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion.
Abhishek Sawant
Abhishek Sawant
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 07:52 AM IST
News

Britt Baker was in singles action on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. She faced the returning Maki Itoh in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

The Joshi Pro star was revealed as "The Joker" in her first AEW television appearance since February 2021. Itoh and Baker also share a history, as the former was the mystery partner of the latter at Revolution 2021 against Riho & Thunder Rosa. The Doctor and the DDT star came out victorious in that match.

This week, Baker started the bout off by hitting Itoh with a big forearm. Later in the match, she tried to secure The Lockjaw, but her opponent countered it with a pinfall attempt. Britt then threw her into the turnbuckle.

Itoh hyped herself up by smashing her own head into the turnbuckle and followed it up with a Tornado DDT on The Doctor. After kicking out of a pinfall attempt, she hit her opponent with a superkick and secured the win after making Itoh submit to The Lockjaw submission move.

Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament and she will face #ToniStorm in the Semifinals! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/0G2ZupWr0A

Britt Baker will now face Toni Storm in the next round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

The AEW Women's Owen Hart Tournament almost has its Final Four

youtube-cover

Three out of the final four participants who will compete in the semi-finals of the women's tournament have been determined. With her win over Maki Itoh on Dynamite, Britt Baker joins Toni Storm and Ruby Soho in the next round.

However, there is still one more spot to fill. On Rampage this week, Red Velvet will face Kris Statlander in the last quarterfinal of the women's tournament. The Alien got the opportunity as she replaced an injured Hikaru Shida in the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

The semi-finals are already looking very exciting as Britt Baker will face Toni Storm on one side of the bracket and the other. It will be interesting to see who Ruby Soho's opponent turns out to be between Velvet and Statlander.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Angana Roy
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी