AEW star Buddy Matthews sends a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley after her grandmother's tragic passing

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's grandmother sadly passed away. Her boyfriend and AEW star Buddy Matthews shared a heartfelt message to console her during this tragic time.

The Muscle of the Judgment Day took to Instagram to mention that her grandmother tragically passed away. Ripley shared a bunch of pictures with her grandmother, including one with Buddy Matthews.

"Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people. Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs and your little sassy cheeky attitude. It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in February was the highlight of my year ❤️ I miss you and I love you with all my heart," Rhea Ripley said.

The current AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews shared his condolences. He also mentioned that she will be living through Ripley.

"She was beyond proud of you! Her sassy-ness will live on through you forever! ❤️," Buddy Matthews commented.

Buddy Matthews shared a positive message for Rhea Ripley during these tough times

WWE Hall of Famer and other members shared some positive words for Rhea Ripley

Several members of the wrestling community shared their support for the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita appreciated the tribute.

"Sweet tribute. Sorry for your loss ❤️," Lita commented.

Lita, Shotzi, Emma, and R-Truth paid their respects

Kayla Braxton, Katana Chance, and Ripley's faction member Damian Priest also paid their respects.

Kayla Braxton, NXT star Katana Chance, and fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest all reacted to the tragic loss

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Piper Niven also shared a positive message for The Nightmare.

"I’m so sorry sweetheart, sending you and your family love ❤️," Piper Niven tweeted.

Bayley and Piper Niven also shared a positive message for the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

AEW star Renee Paquette shared a message for The Eradicator.

WWE legends Lance Storm and Lex Luger shared their deepest condolences.

During this week's WWE live tour, Rhea Ripley paid homage to her grandmother by having 'Nonna' painted on her face.

