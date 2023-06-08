AEW star busted open on Dynamite

In a high-stakes Tornado Tag Team Match on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, JungleHOOK battled La Faccion Ingobernable consisting of Dralistico & Preston Vance, resulting in Vance getting bloodied and injured.

The match started with La Faccion Ingobernable taking control, unleashing a wave of brutality upon Jungle Boy. Dralistico whipped and choked Jungle Boy with a camera cord while HOOK engaged in a fierce brawl with Preston Vance, eventually spilling out into the crowd. Vance attempted to gain control by seizing HOOK with a chain.

Vance seized HOOK by the chain, only to be met with a devastating diving punch from HOOK, using the same chain as his weapon. The impact caused Vance to start gushing blood.

Meanwhile, Jungle Boy launched himself at Vance, but their struggle led to Vance crashing into the barricade.

In the final moments of the match, AEW star HOOK brought Vance into the clutches of Redrum, while Jungle Boy trapped Dralistico with the Snare Trap submission. The combined effort of JungleHOOK resulted in a hard-fought victory by submission.

With AEW star Preston Vance's blood spilled and bodies pushed to their limits, the match left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the journeys of these dynamic competitors.

