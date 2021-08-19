AEW star calls out Jon Moxley after the latest edition of Dynamite

Daniel Garcia took to Twitter to send out a warning to Jon Moxley after this week's AEW Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, Garcia wrote about how Moxley had the last 15 years to himself, but the next 15 years in the industry belong to Garcia. Moxley's upcoming opponent then added that he would gladly show The Death Rider an example of how it feels to be 22 years old and wanting to set the industry on fire.

Here's what Daniel Garcia tweeted out amid the confirmation of his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage:

Moxley had the last 15 years, these next 15 are mine. If he doesn’t remember how it feels to be 22 years old, wanting to set an industry on fire, I will gladly show him an example. https://t.co/rO1fddvtgU — DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) August 19, 2021

On this week's show, Moxley and his tag team partner Eddie Kingston were attacked by 2.0 and Daniel Garcia in the night's opening segment.

2.0 demanded that their match had started immediately on Dynamite following the attack, as Matt Lee and Jeff Parker kicked off the show with an insane Texas Tornado Tag Team Match against Sting and Darby Allin.

Jon Moxley sent out a warning to Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite ahead of their big clash in Chicago

In the later stages of Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut an incredible promo on Garcia. Moxley mentioned how he carried AEW through dark times and laid out the challenge to Garcia for Friday's AEW Rampage.

Moxley even made it clear that there would be a ringside doctor for Garcia's protection, as he intends to cause some brutal damage to his upcoming opponent. The match against the former AEW World Champion on Rampage will arguably be the biggest and toughest task of Garcia's short AEW career so far.

WHEW! @JonMoxley does not mince words. He's got a strong message for @GarciaWrestling ahead of their match THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage LIVE in Chicago!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/OIqOG4ORMC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

The former world champion recently dropped the IWGP United States Heavyweight title to Lance Archer on Dynamite and had even called out Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Speculation suggested that Moxley would face The Ace at All Out, but that wasn't the case as Tanahashi is set to return to Japan for a match against Kota Ibushi.

