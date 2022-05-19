AEW star calls out Malakai Black's faction

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has taken the fight to the House of Black again, as he teamed up with Preston Vance and Evil Uno this week.

The 26 year old star has been heavily involved with Malakai Black's faction over the last couple of weeks. Even though Fuego has had his moments against the House of Black, he has been consistently put down in every confrontation. Most recently, he was captured by Black who attempted to unmask him, only to be interrupted by the Death Triangle.

The fearless young AEW star has once again challenged the House of Black, this time allying himself with Preston Vance and Evil Uno of the Dark Order. Fuego also took to Twitter to drive his point home.

"Let’s end this once and for all!"

A 6-man tag team match is on the cards for this week's AEW Rampage, as Dark Order members attempt to take down the formidable House of Black. Given Fuego's warning, fans may finally see the conclusion of his feud with Malakai Black.

The House of Black is also feuding with the Varsity Blonds in AEW currently

While Fuego Del Sol has been a thorn in the flesh for Malaki Black for a while, the latter's stable has been focussed on a storyline with the Varsity Blonds for a while now.

Malakai used his black mist on Julia Hart of the Varsity Blonds. This led to her wearing an eye patch since the incident, and exhibiting characteristics of turning evil over the course of time. Earlier this month, the House of Black and Varsity Blonds confronted each other in the ring.

The interaction did not end well for the Blonds, as the House of Black was almost able to turn Julia Hart against her allies.

The conclusion of this storyline remains to be seen. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Julia Hart joins House of Black in the future or not.

