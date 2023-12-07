AEW star calls match with Darby Allin the scariest moment of their career

You can never be sure what kind of a match you're going to have with Darby Allin, as he is one of the biggest risk-takers in all of wrestling. But one AEW star has admitted that their match with the former TNT Champion was the scariest moment of their career.

Back in the summer of 2021, Darby and Sting found themselves in a feud with the Men of the Year, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page. The latter of the two despised Allin during this time, even going as far as to throw him down a flight of stairs.

The feud culminated in the first-ever Coffin Match in AEW history between Page and Darby at the 'Fyter Fest' edition of Dynamite in 2021. The match ended with All Ego being placed in the coffin and Darby diving on top of it while his opponent was inside.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Ethan Page spoke about how he was asking The Hardys about scary things that had happened to them in their careers. When Matt and Jeff flipped the question back on to Ethan, he had this to say:

"That coffin match was, I think it still is taking time off my career, that one was rough. It was easily the scariest moment of my career. So wild last night, I asked Matt Hardy, I was like, hey, what's the one thing that happened in your career that was easily the scariest moment? Like, what was that thing? And while he was thinking about it, someone was like, well, Page, what's yours? And I was like, oh, laying in the coffin [against Darby Allin]."

Ethan Page admitted that he had no idea what was happening outside of the coffin and did not know when Darby was going to land on him.

"The coffin is closed the lid shut. I have no clue what's happening. If I'm gonna get hit when I'm gonna get hit. I'm just [thinking] 'thank God the matches over that was extremely painful.' But also, I'm alone in this box, no one's talking to me. It's not like I have something in my ear. And then here comes this body crashing through this box and it's landing right on my knees and like I'm in the foetal position, which is not something you want to be in just to be cramped in the box. Anyway, that was the scariest thing for me." [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Why hasn't Darby Allin been on AEW TV recently?

The last time AEW fans saw Darby Allin was at the Full Gear Pay-Per-View in Los Angeles on November 18th, but where has he been since?

For those who don't know, back in May of this year, Darby Allin admitted that he wants to achieve something no other wrestler has managed to do: climb Mount Everest.

Many thought this was just Darby being Darby, but following the Full Gear, Allin went on to continue training for his biggest test to date, which he looks to complete in 2024.

