AEW star reacts to Xavier Woods winning king of the ring

AEW star Cash Wheeler reacted to Xavier Woods being the new King of the Ring. The former WWE Superstar called him "King Woods" in a tweet.

At Crown Jewel 2021, Woods defeated Finn Balor to become the new King of the Ring. After his victory, Cash Wheeler, one-half of FTR, tweeted an image where he streamed the live crowning of Xavier Woods.

Wheeler showed his support for the New Day member by calling him "King Woods." Check out the tweet below -

Cash Wheeler worked in WWE along with his partner Dax Harwood and was known as The Revivals. After being released in 2020, the duo debuted in AEW as FTR. They recently won the AAA Tag Team Title, defeating the Lucha Bros on Dynamite.

Xavier Woods mocked Cash Wheeler for a botch in WWE

Xavier Woods once mocked Cash Wheeler for a botch during the latter's entrance on WWE smackdown. Xavier couldn't control his laughter as he made fun of him via a series of tweets.

Despite being in rival promotions, both men have remained good friends. Fans now look forward to seeing how Woods fits in as the new King of the Ring. Meanwhile, AEW fans are similarly interested in seeing what FTR does as AAA Tag Team Champions.

