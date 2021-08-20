"He always brought the best out of people" - AEW star discusses working with Christian Cage

Throughout his run in AEW so far, Christian Cage has worked with a number of rising stars, including Powerhouse Hobbs.

Speaking on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Hobbs recently discussed the experience of working with Cage and showered him with praise.

"What I've learned from him is just be smooth," Hobbs said. "Take your time. From what I've always watched, he always brought the best out of people. He even said it himself. There's no pressure, but I know and I feel like he's gonna bring out of me. I literally sat down yesterday and went, 'Man, I'm doing what I always wanted to do and I'm working with Christian. This is crazy.' I remember playing him on a video game."

Powerhouse Hobbs and Christian Cage went one-on-one on the April 21 episode of Dynamite. While Hobbs put up a good fight, Cage came out on top and ascended the rankings.

Last Friday on AEW Rampage, Christian challenged Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship and handed the Belt Collector his first singles loss in almost two years.

Christian Cage will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All Out

Following Cage's win over Omega on last week's Rampage, doubt has been sprinkled over the outcome of their AEW World Championship encounter at All Out.

Now it seems that the former WWE veteran has the upper hand. Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see how the match plays out.

Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage isn't the only big match planned for this year's All Out. Paul Wight is set to make his AEW in-ring debut against QT Marshall in light of the events that transpired on this week's Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo will go head-to-head with Pac in one of the most anticipated bouts of the night. More matches are expected to be added to the pay-per-view card soon.

