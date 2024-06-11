AEW star Christian Cage takes major shots at WWE gimmick: "It’s not even close"

Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage recently reflected on his WWE and AEW gimmicks. He also seemingly took a shot at his character in the Stamford-based promotion.

Christian Cage joined AEW in 2021 after spending decades in major promotions such as WWE and TNA Wrestling. While Cage became a world champion during his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, he was arguably always underrated. However, The Patriarch has recently cemented himself as the top heel in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

During his recently concluded TNT Title reign, Cage was involved in many great rivalries. He also formed The Patriarchy, a heel faction comprising Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Shayna Wayne.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Christian Cage was asked about the similarities between his previous and current personas. In response, the veteran said his WWE gimmick was not even close to his current character.

“There are completely separate entities in my mind. Christian Cage has never been in WWE, Christian has, but Christian is not Christian Cage. Christian quite honestly doesn’t hold a candle to Christian Cage. It’s not even close. Christian Cage can be who he wants to be, without any constraints, without any politics, without anybody telling me to say this, don’t say that, do this, don’t do that. It’s me being me.” [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE legend Christian Cage set to appear on AEW TV this week

Christian Cage has not been seen on AEW TV ever since he failed to capture the World Title from Swerve Strickland at Double or Nothing 2024. However, he will finally appear on the upcoming episode of Collision for a Father's Day Special segment.

Cage's return on Father's Day seems fitting, as he claims to be the 'Father of the Year.' It remains to be seen what's next for The Patriarch in AEW.

Do you think Cage can win the AEW World Title in the future? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

