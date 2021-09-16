AEW star takes a huge shot at WWE and Adam Cole on Dynamite

Christian Cage took a shot at WWE and Adam Cole on this weekend's AEW Dynamite show. Cage referenced WWE in a promo targeting Cole, calling NXT "developmental" while also referencing NXT's loss to AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Wars.

In a backstage promo, Christian Cage, along with Jurassic Express - the trio of Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt - accepted the challenge Adam Cole laid out to them following his match with Frankie Kazarian. Cole challenged Cage, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy to a six-man tag team match against him and The Young Bucks for next week's AEW Grand Slam show.

While accepting the challenge, Christian Cage didn't miss the chance to take a shot at WWE and Adam Cole.

"I'm just thinking here, I don't know, Adam (Cole) does have pretty good friends here, you know what I mean? The Super Elite used their EVP status to throw him a lifeline and drag his sorry ass out of developmental. Here's the thing, Adam: we accept your challenge. And, you know what, since you're already used to losing Wednesday night wars, you better add Friday nights to that list as well," said Christian Cage.

Adam Cole's AEW run so far

Adam Cole made his surprise debut in AEW at this month's All Out pay-per-view, where he once again joined forces with The Elite.

On the following week's Dynamite, he confronted Tony Schiavone and the commentator's close friendship with Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker. He then hyped The Elite as well as calling AEW the best wrestling promotion in the world.

Adam Cole defeated Frankie Kazarian in his debut AEW match this week on Dynamite, and he's set to feud with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express in the future.

Also Read

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam