AEW star Christopher Daniels is returning to NJPW

AEW star Christopher Daniels is set to wrestle for NJPW Strong. Earlier today, NJPW World tweeted that the former world champion will set foot in the NJPW ring after three years. The event will take place in Vermont, Hollywood on December 9.

#njnemesis A major announcement for Nemesis!For the first time in over three years, CHRISTOPHER DANIELS returns to NJPW competition!Join @facdaniels and many more for #njpwSTRONG 's last tapings of the year at Vermont Hollywood December 9!TIX: dice.fm/event/ng659-ne… A major announcement for Nemesis!For the first time in over three years, CHRISTOPHER DANIELS returns to NJPW competition!Join @facdaniels and many more for #njpwSTRONG's last tapings of the year at Vermont Hollywood December 9!TIX: dice.fm/event/ng659-ne… …#njnemesis https://t.co/8qtNYh76PP

NJPW Strong is a TV show airing since August 7, 2020, on Fite TV and NJPW World simultaneously. It showcases both Japanese and international talents. NXT alumnae JONAH (Bronson Reed) also recently appeared on the show.

Daniels is reported to be there for next month’s taping. "Fallen Angel" was last seen in NJPW in 2018 teaming with Frankie Kazarian against Chase Owens and Hangman Page.

Christopher Daniels has been on hiatus as an on-screen talent on AEW. He and Frankie Kazarian were forced to split up after losing to The Young Bucks in Dynamite.

Presently, Daniels is working as the AEW Head of Talent Relations. He is responsible for finding and hiring upcoming talents. Since the “forbidden door” is opened, Daniels has seen his in-ring return to Impact. They will also see when he returns to NJPW. As time passes, fans are waiting for his in-ring return to AEW.

The current AEW star debuted in NJPW in 2002

Christopher Daniels has had a lengthy career. He debuted NJPW in 2002. It was under his “Curry Man” gimmick. His first match was against Jado at Best of Super Juniors IX. He regularly appeared under this persona until 2004. His stint with Danielson as junior tag champion was also under this gimmick.

“Curry Man” was also seen in the Fire Pro Wrestling Game Boy Advance versions. From 2007 onwards he appeared under his present “ring name”. His newly found fame under his real name in TNA is likely to be the primary reason. He later also appeared as the “Curry Man” in TNA/Impact.

