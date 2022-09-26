"He was promised the world" - Popular AEW star claims top talent was denied opportunities in WWE under Vince McMahon's leadership

Multiple AEW stars once built themselves within WWE before parting ways with the promotion. A former star recently hinted at how both he and his partner's WWE runs were rife with denied promised opportunities.

Since Triple H took the reigns of WWE Creative, fans have had speculations on who might leave AEW to return to WWE. Despite this, many of the stars who are now in All Elite Wrestling have had terrible runs and bad experiences that they might not forget anytime soon.

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland shared his thoughts on both his and Keith Lee's WWE tenures.

"Me and Keith, we literally tagged on the indies before he got signed to WWE, and that was like 2017. He is someone who also has just as big of a chip on his shoulder as me because he was promised the world," Strickland said.

The star continued, pointing out that The Glorious One's health scare affected his WWE run even more.

"Unfortunately for him, he got sick too, and it wasn't an easy just have some Robitussin and get up and go, no, he was like facing death. He was out of commission for a while, you know? So, I feel like he has a chip on his shoulder for his career and for personal reasons with his life, as well." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Swerve In Our Glory recently lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships, so it's currently unclear what's next for the duo.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions were recently challenged by DJ Whoo Kid and Waka Flocka Flame

Swerve Strickland has had quite an impact on the Hip-Hop community and has released his own music in the past. Naturally, the star's persona has spilled over into both worlds, which has led to Strickland attracting the attention of two veteran rap figures.

During a recent interview with TMZ, DJ Whoo Kid and Waka Flocka recalled a meeting with Strickland and how they opted to side with The Accalaimed over Swerve in Our Glory.

“If Swerve on any issues, man, Waka Flocka is here to protect me. If you want to take it to the ring, the streets, around the corner. They better not take it to the streets, man. Keep it up there, keep it in the ring. The flipping and all that.” (H/T: 411Mania)

DJ Whoo Kid recently made an appearance alongside The Accalimed during a recent Grand Slam Dynamite episode. The artist didn't take part in any physical activities, but could he follow in the footsteps of Action Bronson and go head-to-head with Swerve Strickland?

