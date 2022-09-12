AEW star Claudio Castagnoli shares heartfelt praise for WWE Superstar turned producer

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli had nothing but praise for WWE Superstar turned producer Tyson Kidd.

Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) and Kidd became teammates in January 2015 and won the WWE Tag Team Championships at 2015 Fastlane against The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso). The duo unceremoniously broke up in June 7, 2015 after the Hart Dungeon member suffered a neck injury in a dark match against Samoa Joe.

In his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Castagnoli lauded Kidd for being an amazing competitor. However, the former expressed sadness over the fact that people never saw the latter's entire repertoir.

Still, the ROH World Champion was happy with his former partner's new leash on life in World Wrestling Entertainment.

“Oh, man, he's amazing. He is so good. Unfortunately, people probably never saw his full potential. But I'm very happy that he's using his genius now to help other people, and help make wrestling a better place for everybody," Claudio said. [H/T Fightful]

Claudio admitted that he didn't talk to Kidd before their alliance but ultimately they clicked and got on the same page once the duo stepped into the ring together.

Claudio Castagnoli recalled his experience with WWE producer Tyson Kidd

During the same interview, Claudio Castagnoli shared that he and Tyson Kidd used to do stuff together, which led to an eventual real-life friendship.

The AEW star lauded the WWE producer's knowledge of the wrestling business, saying the latter has a sharp memory.

"We worked out together. We shared hotel rooms and locker rooms and everything. It just clicked and we are still really good friends. He is just such a student of the game. Yeah, he watches everything and he has a memory like nobody else he remembers stats, he remembers matches, moves, sequences, everything. It's an absolute blast," Claudio detailed. [H/T Fightful]

Kidd called it a career on June 29, 2017 and quickly transitioned into backstage production. Meanwhile, Castagnoli is currently competing for AEW and holds the ROH World Championship as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

What are your thoughts on Claudio Castagnoli's time with Tyson Kidd in the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

