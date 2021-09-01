AEW star CM Punk has officially retired from UFC - Reports

If the latest reports are any indication, CM Punk has officially retired from UFC, now that he has stepped back into the world of professional wrestling with AEW.

MMA Fighting reports that Punk made his intentions to step back from Mixed Martial Arts clear to UFC officials as he would be working a full-time schedule with AEW going forward. MMA Fighting later revealed that Ultimate Fighting Championship confirmed the news of Punk's retirement with them.

CM Punk's decision to quit UFC hasn't surprised many as it seemed inevitable the moment he made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion. Plus, The Straight Edge Superstar hasn't stepped into the Octagon since October 2018, where he lost to Mike Johnson at UFC 225.

Punk signed a contract with UFC in 2014, though his debut only came two years later in 2016 at UFC 203. However, CM Punk's debut was far from memorable as he fell to Mickey Gall in mere minutes. As mentioned above, Punk wrestled his second UFC match in 2018, where he lost yet again without giving much trouble to his opponent.

Following his second loss, CM Punk took up the role of a commentator for another MMA promotion, Cage Fury Fighting Championship, while remaining on UFC's active roster.

CM Punk will make his in-ring return at AEW All Out 2021

While CM Punk's UFC career seems to be over, his wrestling career will officially restart at AEW All Out 2021, where he squares off against Darby Allin.

Sunday, September 5 at #AllOut it all goes down. @CMPunk vs @DarbyAllin. You don't want to miss it 😤 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/pK5dFCCuDN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 28, 2021

The match will mark Punk's first wrestling match in nearly seven years, and the fan anticipation for it is through the roof. CM Punk laid down the challenge to Allin during his debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, with the former TNT Champion also not thinking twice before accepting.

Do you think CM Punk should have competed in more matches in UFC? Are you excited about his match with Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

