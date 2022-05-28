AEW star CM Punk says his entire WWE run felt "wasted"

CM Punk recently opened up about his time in WWE while also talking about his current run in AEW.

The Second City Saint was undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE and even became a cornerstone for years before leaving the promotion in 2014. He cemented his legacy in the company with multiple WWE Championship reigns, one of which lasted for 434 days.

Punk cited WWE's tedious schedule for leaving, as it took a heavy toll on his physical and mental well-being.

Speaking on the subject with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, CM Punk, in hindsight, described his entire WWE run as "wasted."

Though he has no regrets, the Second City Saint believes he could have achieved "so much more" in his previous company. Punk also stated that he's in the best shape of his life and is relishing the remainder of his career in All Elite Wrestling.

“I feel like it [Punk's WWE run] was kind of wasted. It could have been so much more. It should have been so much more. And now, this [being in AEW] is everything I dreamed pro wrestling could and should be. And I’m here and I’m f—ing in the moment. I’m not thinking about tomorrow. I’m not worried about s—t that happened yesterday. I’m living in the moment and I’m 100% in my f—ing prime, best I’ve ever been," Punk said.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 10 years ago today, CM Punk became WWE champion for a second time.



He would go on to hold the title for 434 days. 10 years ago today, CM Punk became WWE champion for a second time. He would go on to hold the title for 434 days. https://t.co/ul95GJxSQR

The AEW star might have achieved everything there was to offer in WWE, but he couldn't fulfill his dream of headlining WrestleMania, which seemed to elude him for years.

CM Punk will headline AEW Double or Nothing 2022

The Second City Saint appears to have closed the WWE chapter for good. He now seems laser-focused on reaching the top of the mountain in AEW.

Punk's resiliency will be brought to the test when he challenges Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Double or Nothing 2022. The two men have had some harsh words for each other in the run-up to this highly-anticipated match.

Page and Punk have also maintained an impressive singles record, which speaks volumes of their momentum heading into the pay-per-view on May 29.

Should CM Punk dethrone The Anxious Millennial Cowboy this Sunday, it would mark his first world title victory in nearly a decade. It remains to be seen whether The Second City Saint can come out on top against the AEW World Champion.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see CM Punk win the world title at Double or Nothing 2022? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha