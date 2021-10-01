"You are gonna get fired dude”- AEW star CM Punk shares wrestling veteran’s reaction to the infamous pipe bomb promo

CM Punk reveals that an unlikely backstage name in WWE had an interesting reaction to his pipebomb promo

AEW star CM Punk, in a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, shared former Intercontinental Champion Chris Masters's reaction to the infamous pipe bomb of Punk.

"I saw Chris Masters and Chris looked at me and went, “did you just hear what Punk said?” and I was like “Chris...It's me” and he was like “Oh it is you..you are gonna get fired dude” and then I just walked up. It was a weird scene. I didn't know it was gonna become as big as it did. But I knew based on those reactions..I knew that we had something.” said CM Punk.

Back in 2011, CM Punk was slowly establishing himself as the next big thing in WWE. However, the pipe bomb promo he cut in June 2011 became one of the milestone achievements of his career.

During the promo he had some harsh words for Vince McMahon and family and revealed the stereotypes that exist in the company that he works for. The segment, which aired live on TV, earned some of the wildest reactions in the history of the wrestling industry. Fans are still talking about the promo now.

CM Punk sat down with Tony Schiavone to talk about his AEW career so far and also about the infamous pipe bomb he delivered back in his WWE stint.

CM Punk wins his first TV match after seven long years

In the recently concluded AEW Grandslam show, CM Punk wrestled his first television match after seven long years. The Best in the World was in a rivalry with Team Taz and as part of their on-going feud, Punk faced Powerhouse Hobbs in a one-on-one match.

In the end Punk won the match with every inch that he got as the fans were so happy to witness the voice of the voiceless wrestle again.

The next possible opponent for CM Punk at AEW could well maybe be the biggest name of the Team Taz faction, Ricky Starks. Fans expect these two immensly talented athletes to blow the roof when they meet to battle.

