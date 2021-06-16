AEW star Cody Rhodes announces new podcast

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he has a new podcast in the works which will center around his non-wrestling interests.

Cody is one of the best all-around talents in the wrestling business, thanks to his exemplary mic skills and classical in-ring style. The former AEW TNT Champion has time and again proven that WWE failed to recognize his worth as a main event-level talent during his time in the company.

Taking to his community fan group, Cody Rhodes announced that his podcast, "Everything But Wrestling," will be hitting the market this summer. The AEW star wrote that the show would feature him talking to his friends and family about "everything."

Cody also revealed that the first bunch of episodes would have him and others engaged in discussions about Star Wars, The Office, and more.

"EXCITED to announce a little passion project I'm working on - 'The Everything But Wrestling' podcast," Rhodes wrote. "I speak with friends/family/colleagues about...everything. The first season of episodes feature 'Star Wars fandom V Trek fandom' - 'B&M V Intamin' 'Potter Houses' 'The Office' and a few more fun subjects. Coming this summer!"

Apart from this, Cody and his wife and fellow AEW star Brandi Rhodes are also set to star in their reality series "Rhodes on the Top" later this year on TNT.

Cody will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes will team with debutant Brock Anderson, son of the legendary Arn Anderson, to square off against The Factory's QT Marshall and Aaron Salow on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The match is yet another chapter in Cody's long-standing rivalry with the villainous stable. However, the feud might finally culminate on the July 7th, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite in front of a capacity crowd. At the show, Cody will lock horns against QT Marshall in a Strap match.

Are you excited about Cody Rhodes' new venture? Do you see the former TNT Champion and Brock Anderson win this week on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John