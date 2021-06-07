AEW star compares Tony Khan to a young Vince McMahon

When AEW emerged in 2019, no one thought they would reach the heights that they have so quickly. Credit goes to one man, Tony Khan, for investing in it and pulling this off.

Well, it wouldn't be wise to compare AEW with WWE, who have been in this business for decades. However, people love to compare the working style of Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

AEW star Colt Cabana recently appeared as a guest on Steve and Larson's going to RAW, where he talked about numerous topics, most notably comparing AEW president Tony Khan to a young Vince McMahon.

“It isn’t Vince vs. Tony. But it is so cool that Tony is in his early-to-be-a-promoter-years, that I’m not sure if the same idea or passion is there for Vince McMahon. Of course, I can’t speak for Vince McMahon because I’m not around Vince, so I don’t know. But Vince McMahon, when he took over the world of pro wrestling, he was Tony Khan’s age, and he was probably so excited about it. So you see almost the same thing with Tony now, and that’s what gets all of us excited that he’s on board", said Colt Cabana (H/T- WrestlingInc).

AEW star Colt Cabana stated that Tony Khan was a huge fan of wrestling stars like Omega and the Young Bucks. He compiled all of them together to change the landscape of the wrestling industry.

"He was just a huge fan of the Young Bucks, of New Japan, and Omega, and those guys were changing the business, and you know, they did change the business. And then Tony put it all together. Now they get to do it even on an American platform, and now international. So, I love it. It’s the best”, said Colt Cabana (H/T- WrestlingInc).

AEW star Colt Cabana reveals how much creative freedom he has in the company

Colt Cabana

Colt Cabana further stated that Tony Khan makes sure his ideas are implemented but the wrestlers do get to figure out other things as well. The AEW star gave his own example when he produced a match in AEW.

"[Tony Khan] has ideas and he makes sure his ideas are, for the most part, are hit,” answered Cabana. “I do some coaching and producing over in AEW. For example, I coached that Young Bucks vs. Fénix and Pac match", said Cabana (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan's faith in his employees is the reason why his company is taking such huge strides in little to no time.

What do you make of Colt Cabana's comparison? What's your take on Tony Khan's early success in the pro wrestling business? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Arjun