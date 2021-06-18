AEW star Colt Cabana reveals which role he envisioned for himself during his time in WWE

AEW star and member of the Dark Order, Colt Cabana, recently revealed that he wanted a similar role to what Santino Marella had in WWE.

AEW's Colt Cabana is not a very famous name that every professional wrestling fan remembers. Best known for his work in the independent circuit, Cabana had a brief run with Vince McMahon's company.

During his time with WWE, he won the OVW Television Championship and even wrestled under the SmackDown brand. After not being able to yield much success, Colt Cabana was released by WWE in 2009, thus ending his 2-year stint with the company.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, AEW's Colt Cabana discussed various topics related to his time with WWE. Cabana stated that he envisioned himself playing a comedic role, similar to Santino Marella's, in WWE.

"I always saw [myself in] the Santino Marella role, and I’m not saying as Santino,” clarified Cabana. “But the story of Santino is that they were going to Italy and needed someone Italian. ‘Oh, Santino, can you speak Italian?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Boom, he’s on the show. . . So, what was I hoping for? That they were going to tour Israel, maybe they got an Israel TV deal and they needed a Jewish wrestler, maybe they needed a funny sidekick," said Colt Cabana. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

In an amusing bit, AEW's Colt Cabana stated that he could have become a Jewish wrestler if WWE had an Israeli TV deal.

AEW star Colt Cabana reveals when he felt things weren't working for him in WWE

AEW star Colt Cabana further stated that he didn't have the same size and charisma as other superstars to succeed in the company.

"Oh, the first day,” joked Cabana. “It wasn’t not working. I always knew I [wasn’t] a bigger and larger than life guy. I didn’t look like Ricky Ortiz, who was [in Ohio Valley Wrestling], I didn’t have Dolph Ziggler’s body, I didn’t look like Jake Hager. These were all people who were there with me in OVW. I didn’t look like Drew McIntyre. I always knew I had to sneak in as a bit player," said Colt Cabana. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Despite his WWE career being deemed a roller-coaster ride, fans will remember Colt Cabana for his association with CM Punk related to a defamation lawsuit against WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann.

