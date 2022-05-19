"I can't be stopped" – Top AEW star breaks his silence after his match with Jeff Hardy on Dynamite

Adam Cole shared his thoughts on social media following his match against Jeff Hardy earlier on AEW Dynamite.

In the main event, Cole and Hardy faced off in the semifinal round of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. They advanced to the round by beating Dax Harwood and Darby Allin in the quarterfinals, respectively.

The Charismatic Enigma tried to execute the Swanton Bomb despite a rib injury. However, The Panama City Playboy escaped and hit The Boom for the victory. This was Jeff's first loss in AEW.

After the bout, Cole delivered an emphatic message, saying he's unstoppable, and used Jeff Hardy as a warning ahead of the finals at Double or Nothing 2022:

"I made an example out of the legend known as Jeff Hardy. I can’t be stopped. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #UndisputedElite #AEWDynamite," Cole tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

You can check the full results of Dynamite here.

Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy got involved in chaos on AEW Dynamite

After the bout, Matt and Jeff Hardy confronted The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who've been their nemesis over the past few weeks. Adam Cole then attacked The Hardys from behind and the Jackson brothers capitalized by hitting the BTE Trigger on Matt.

Sting and Darby Allin came out to even the odds, with The Icon fighting The Panama City Playboy. Kyle O'Reilly hit the veteran with a steel chair, but the latter was unfazed and threw the object instead at O'Reilly's head.

However, the Bucks hit the double superkick on Sting while the rest of the Undisputed Elite dispatched the latter's associates. In the end, O'Reilly stomped The Icon's ankle with a steel chair wedge on it.

Adam Cole sent a message to his next opponent about what transpired earlier. He'll face the winner of Kyle O'Reilly vs. Samoa Joe's (semifinal) at Double or Nothing 2022.

