AEW star comments on Cedric Alexander's loss on WWE Raw

AEW star Big Swole has expressed frustration on Twitter after witnessing her husband, WWE superstar Cedric Alexander, suffer yet another loss on Raw.

Cedric Alexander has been lost in the shuffle ever since he was kicked out of The Hurt Business a few months ago. Despite consistently appearing every week, he has been on the receiving end of pinfalls. This week was certainly no different, as he teamed up with Elias to take on Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth.

The bout was initially interrupted by multiple WWE superstars coming after Tozawa's 24/7 championship. Soon after they cleared the ringside arena, Elias retreated from the ring, leaving Alexander alone, which helped Ryker take advantage and pin the former tag team champion in the middle of the ring.

Following the match, AEW star Big Swole took to Twitter to post a photo from the movie Dolemite Is My Name and wrote in the caption:

"All of us watching Cedric get pinned by lil’ Hogan," tweeted Swole

AEW star Big Swole once appeared on WWE RAW

Nia Jax brutalizing Big Swole!

Not many people are aware of the fact that Big Swole had a brief stint in WWE. She made only one appearance on the RAW brand, where she was depicted as a local competitor in a match against former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. The latter made quick work of the current AEW star.

She even competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2018 but was eliminated in the first round. A year later, she became the Phoenix of Rise Champion in the independent circuit.

Big Swole also signed with Tony Khan's promotion later in the same year. Although she's yet to climb the big ladder in the company, her feud with Britt Baker made headlines last year. Swole even holds a victory over current AEW Women's Champion.

There's no doubt that Big Swole has all the credentials to be a top champion in the company, it's just a matter of when and where.

