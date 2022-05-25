"Going to make me blush" - Top AEW star comments on comparisons with WWE legend Batista

Wardlow expressed his elation when he talked about the comparisons between himself and WWE legend Batista in a recent interview.

Mr. Mayhem and The Animal are similar in terms of having towering physiques and offensive in-ring style. They also use somewhat identical yet varied powerbombs, with the former using a standard powerbomb while the latter utilized the sitdown powerbomb.

Their story arc is also similar despite being decades apart. Wardlow turned on his former boss MJF at Revolution 2022, while Batista betrayed Triple H during a contract signing segment on RAW in 2005.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, The War Dog said it was an honor for him to be mentioned next to The Animal. He added that he would always be happy over the comparisons, given that he was also a huge fan of the latter.

"All right. So, obviously very flattering. I like to say, you know, being compared to people’s cool but. There’s only one Wardlow and I feel like you really can’t compare me to many. With that said, being compared to Batista is always going to make me blush just because I was a huge Batista fan and he is one of the best looking professional wrestlers to ever step in the ring, physique wise and he was one of the biggest superstars that wrestling ever created," Wardlow said.

Joe Bates @JoeBates1992 Popular opinion: Wardlow turning on MJF will be like Batista turning on Triple H in 2005. #AEWDynamite Popular opinion: Wardlow turning on MJF will be like Batista turning on Triple H in 2005. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/40Tt6l6gUk

Tomorrow on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a steel cage match with MJF as the special guest referee. The bout comes as part of Mr. Mayhem's contract for his match against The Salt of the Earth at Double or Nothing 2022.

Wardlow wants to be in the entertainment industry just like Batista

During the same interview, Wardlow revealed that he not only wants to achieve superstar status in the ring but also in Hollywood. He also stated that his name should be in the mix of wrestlers who became successful in the movie industry.

"And now obviously going on to acting in Hollywood, not many people can do that. So to be compared to that is awesome because that’s what I want to be. I want to be one of those guys down the road that you can count on one or two hands. I want Wardlow the name, in the mix. When you’re talking about Batista, when you’re talking about John Cena, when you talk about Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, you’re going to be talking about Wardlow as well."

With the way things are going, Wardlow might be heading the same route as The Animal. It will be interesting to see if his herculean physique and dominant in-ring skills will propel him to new heights, especially after his Double or Nothing match against MJF.

